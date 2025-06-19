Defence Ministry announces DAP 2020 overhaul in line with ‘Year of Reforms’

A complete and comprehensive review of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 has been announced by the Ministry of Defence in the wake of the existing Government of India (GoI) policies and initiatives. The step has been taken in line with 2025 being announced as the “Year of Reforms”.

A statement from MoD stated that a committee headed by the Director General (Acquisition) has been constituted to carry out extensive deliberations with all stakeholders.

The Committee includes senior officers from the MoD, representatives from the Defence Industry and Academia. The Ministry has also appointed former IAS officer Shri Apurva Chandra (1980 batch), who has previously served as DG (Acquisition), as the Principal Advisor to the Committee.

The DAP Review will include meeting the operational requirements and modernisation of the Armed Forces in a timely manner to ensure national security, aligning acquisition procedures with GoI policies and initiatives to achieve Aatmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) by promoting technology infusion, enable ‘Make in India’ by promoting defence manufacturing in India through facilitation of Joint Ventures and Transfer of Technology for the private sector, encouraging foreign OEMs via FDI alignment, and establishing India as a global Defence manufacturing and MRO hub, and promoting Design & Development in both public and private sectors, with a focus on Startups, Innovators, and the Private Defence Industry for indigenous technology infusion.