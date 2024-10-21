Defence Ministers’ Dialogue aims to strengthen India-Singapore defence ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Singapore counterpart Dr. Ng Eng Hen, will co-chair the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday. The dialogue that aims to strengthen defence cooperation between the two nations includes discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence said India and Singapore enjoy a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with defence collaboration playing a key role in this relationship. Over time, their defence ties have expanded to encompass military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, joint training programs, UN peacekeeping cooperation, naval ship visits, and bilateral military exercises.

Singapore is a central component of India’s Act East Policy and a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific strategy. The defence and security partnership between the two countries is seen as a stabilizing force in the Indo-Pacific region, stated the release.

