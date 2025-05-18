Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets VP Dhankhar, discusses success of ‘Operation Sindoor’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the latter’s residence and discussed the success of the Indian armed forces in the recent confrontation with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Shri Rajnath Singh ji, Hon’ble Union Minister of Defence, called on the Hon’ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President’s Enclave today. @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia,” the Vice President of India wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

Singh’s meeting with Dhankhar comes days after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, along with the three service chiefs – Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi – called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on to brief her on ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Advertisement

As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the President was on May 14 apprised of the details and outcomes of the operation, which was launched in response to the brutal killing of 26 people by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

The armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to neutralise the perpetrators. Strikes were carried out on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The defence minister also greeted the Vice-President on his birthday.

“Went to the Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar’s residence and extended my warm wishes to him on his birthday. @VPIndia,” the Defence Minister said in a post on X.