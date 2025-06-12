Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates NCC Mount Everest expedition team

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday felicitated the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mountaineering Expedition Team, which scaled Mount Everest on May 18, an official communique said.

The NCC team comprising five girls and as many boys, aged an average of 19 years, was flagged-off by the defence minister on April 3. Honouring the raw courage, grit and patriotism of the team, led by Col Amit Bisht, the defence minister presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh for achieving the feat in the harshest of conditions without any injury.

During the event held at South Block here, the cadets shared their experiences of the expedition, detailing the rigorous training, meticulous planning and challenges encountered.

Singh commended the team for passing the test of courage, discipline, resilience and composure with flying colours.

Terming the cadets as a source of inspiration to the younger generation, the minister said that with the expedition the brave cadets have sent a message that even the world’s highest peak is no limit for the youth of the country.

He exuded confidence that the cadets would overcome future challenges with the same courage and determination they displayed while scaling Mount Everest.

The minister also acknowledged the efforts of NCC towards instilling the feeling of national pride among the cadets while ensuring their holistic growth by making them physically, mentally and emotionally strong and developing their social skills.

The feat marked the third successful Everest expedition by the NCC, following similar accomplishments in 2013 and 2016.