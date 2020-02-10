The government told on Monday that the Defence exports in the country have grown seven-fold in the last two years from Rs 1,521.91 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 10, 745.77 crores in 2018-19.

In a written reply to MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati in Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said that various reforms and steps have been taken to enhance defence exports.

These reforms have provided a big boost to defence exports in recent times, he added.

Defence exports were worth Rs 4,682 in 2017-18, which rose to Rs 10,745.77 crore in 2018-19. For 2019-2020 (as on December 31, 2019) it was Rs 5,883.24 crore.

“Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has notified Department of Defence Production (DDP) as the licencing authority for export items in category six of Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET),” minister said.

He further told that in repeat orders of the same product to the same entity, the consultation process has been done away with and permission is issued immediately. For the repeat order of the same product to a different entity, the consultation earlier done with all stakeholders is now limited only with the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Powers have been delegated to DRDO, DGOF and CMDs of DPSUs for exploring export opportunities and participation in global tenders,” he said.

Minister also informed that the government has notified the Open General Export License (OGEL), a one-time export license that permits the industry to export specified destinations, enumerated in the OGEL, without seeking export authorisation during the validity of the OGEL.

(With inputs from IANS)