Defence cyber agency begins exercise to bolster cyber resilience

‘Cyber Suraksha’, a comprehensive cyber security exercise organised by Defence Cyber Agency under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, commenced on June 16, an official statement said.

This multi-phased exercise, which concludes on June 27, is a proactive step towards bolstering cyber resilience at national level, and encompasses the conduct of targeted training sessions, evaluation and an engaging capsule for leadership, it said.

Advertisement

Over 100 participants from national-level agencies and stakeholders from defence domains are taking part in the event.

Advertisement

The exercise is designed to simulate real-world cyber threats, reinforce secure practices, and test the analytical and defensive cyber skills of participants in a high-paced, gamified environment.

Chief Information Security Officers’ conclave for leadership has also been dovetailed in ‘Cyber Suraksha’, thereby integrating the technical aspects with leadership roles.

Combining structured learning with dynamic hands-on challenge environments would empower participants to act decisively in the face of cyber threats.

The Defence Cyber Agency plans to conduct such exercises on a regular basis to maintain a state of readiness and cultivate a security-first culture across all levels, it added.