Defence Acquisition Council approves Rs 21,772 cr-worth proposals

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for five capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs 21,772 crore. The approvals include significant upgrades and procurements across various defense platforms.

The Indian Navy is set to procure 31 New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs), designed for tasks such as Low-Intensity Maritime Operations, Surveillance, Patrol, Search and Rescue (SAR), and Anti-Piracy missions, especially around island territories.

Additionally, the DAC approved the procurement of 120 Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC-1), capable of escorting high-value units like aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, and submarines for coastal defense.

To enhance aerial combat readiness, the DAC also approved AoN for an advanced Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS) for Su-30 MKI aircraft. This suite includes External Airborne Self Protection Jammer pods, Next-Generation Radar Warning Receivers, and associated equipment, boosting operational capabilities and protection against enemy air defense systems.

Further, the DAC greenlit the procurement of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-III Maritime Reconnaissance variants for the Indian Coast Guard to bolster coastal security and surveillance. It also sanctioned the overhaul of critical defense assets, including T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and engines of Sukhoi fighter aircraft, extending their service life and operational efficiency.