Deer meat consumption is on the rise in various cities, including Hyderabad. Deer, a wild animal classified as ‘Danger’ in India, is enjoying increased popularity on dining tables. While deer farming has long been off-limits due to its protected status, recent developments have allowed for a shift.

Among the notable changes, rabbits no longer are in the Protected Danger Category, leading to the legalization of rabbit farming.

In a recent incident, law enforcement’s special operations team in Shamshabad arrested three individuals in the Gaganpahad Industrial Area. The suspects—B Venkatesh, 34, and P Karunkar, 35, both farmers from Kandukur, along with M Srinu, 37, a laborer from Marriguda in Nalgonda—had a possession of 16kg of deer meat.

The main accused, Venkatesh, revealed during questioning that he and his associates had been selling deer meat for a price of 3,000 per kilogram.

The confiscated meat was sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCM) for thorough analysis.

Local authorities highlighted the substantial demand for deer meat in Hyderabad, particularly for its inclusion in biryani—a popular local dish. However, this demand led to a concerning trend: some unscrupulous individuals were disguising dog meat as deer meat or venison.

One recent arrest sheds light on this deception. P. Karunakar, apprehended for distributing venison in Hyderabad, once requested a hunter to display the animal’s legs as proof of its authenticity. The hunter declined, leading to the cancellation of the deal. Subsequent investigations unveiled the operation of gangs substituting dog meat for venison, aiming to make quick profits.

Venison stands as a valuable protein source, boasting richness in protein while maintaining low fat content. Its saturated fat levels are notably lower than those found in other red meats. Furthermore, venison has the advantage of containing zero carbs and being low in calories.