‘Deeply concerned’ India wants secession of violence in Myanmar

The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday expressed India’s “deep concerns” over the ongoing situation in Myanmar close to its border and called for secession of violence.

Addressing a press conference in national capital Delhi, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are deeply concerned with such incidents close to our border. Our position on the ongoing situation in Myanmar is very clear. We want secession of the violence and restitution situation or resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue.”

Myanmar has been witnessing clashes between Myanmar’s military and anti-junta forces close to the Indian border.

Over the last few days, the anti-junta forces have captured several key towns near the border with Indian state of Mizoram.

India fears the violence could spillover to its side of the border and result in large influx of refugees from Myanmar.

The MEA spokesperson also noted that there has been a movement of Myanmar nationals to the Indian side of the border.

Reiterating India’s call for restoration of peace and democracy in Myanmar, Bagchi further added, “We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar, since, the current conflict started, I think it was in 2021 in Myanmar, that a large number of Myanmar citizens have been taking refuge in India. Local authorities in the concerned neighbouring states have been handling the situation appropriately on humanitarian grounds.”

The statement from India came soon after Reuters reported that Myanmar’s military rulers have ordered all government staff and those with military experience to prepare to serve in case of emergency.