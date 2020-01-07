Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone visited violence affected Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to stand in solidarity with the students who were brutally attacked by a group of students on Sunday evening.

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar was also present at the venue along with the current president Aishe Ghosh, who was severely injured during the attack.

As per the reports, Padukone visited the University around 7:30 pm and left after 15 minutes from the venue after speaking with some of the students present at the protest.

She hugged Aishe Ghosh and expressed solidarity with her and other students injured in the violence.

Deepika was in the national capital for the promotion of her upcoming movie, “Chhapaak” during which she made the visit to the university also.

“I feel proud about it that people are coming out — be it on the streets or wherever they are — they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. If we want to see a change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward,” news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

On Sunday, a group of masked men, who were alleged to be ABVP members, entered the hostels with holding sticks and rods in their hands and beaten up the students who came in their way, and also thrashed the hostel windows and gates.

Around 26 students were reportedly injured in the violence who were rushed to AIIMS for treatment. Later, the police were deployed on the campus and took the situation under control.

On Monday night, Bollywood celebrities including directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha turned up at Carter Road in Mumbai against the violence in JNU and expressed their solidarity.