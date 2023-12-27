Deepak Nepali Captured After Year-Long Evasion

In a major breakthrough, Chhattisgarh police have arrested Deepak Nepali, the alleged mastermind behind the infamous Mahadev Betting app, following a year-long evasion on charges of robbery and abduction.

Simultaneously, Dubai officials have detained the two promoters of Mahadev App including Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, awaiting the commencement of extradition proceedings.

Deepak’s arrest on Tuesday followed a tip-off leading law enforcement to his residence in the Vaishali Nagar police station area. Known for his involvement in various criminal activities, Deepak had successfully eluded multiple police operations over the past months.

According to police sources, Deepak’s criminal network extended beyond borders, with direct contacts established with Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal in Dubai. Operating multiple panels across different states, Deepak had enlisted the help of his brother Lokesh Nepali and associates in his illicit ventures.

Despite persistent efforts by the Durg Police and the Crime Branch, Deepak remained elusive until the recent breakthrough. Charges against him include online gambling, robbery, and other serious offenses across police stations in Vaishali Nagar, Chhavni, and beyond.

Despite his criminal background, Deepak Nepali used to identify himself as a BJP leader, often seen in a vehicle adorned with BJP symbols. His brother, Lokesh Nepali, had previously faced jail time in connection with online gambling allegations.

In addition to the Mahadev Online Betting case, Deepak is implicated in various criminal cases, ranging from physical assaults to robbery, dacoity, and abduction in the Durg district. Charges of illegal trafficking of marijuana and alcohol further add to the list of offenses against him.

The investigation revealed the involvement of several police personnel with Deepak, prompting an inquiry led by former Durg SP Dr Abhishek Pallav. Although the investigation initially identified 17 officers linked to Deepak, the process was abruptly halted with the transfer of the SP.

The Mahadev Betting app facilitated a web of illegal activities, including online betting on poker, card games, and live games. The app allowed unauthorised betting on various sports and elections, rapidly becoming a hub for illicit transactions in Chhattisgarh. The police, in collaboration with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the entire case.