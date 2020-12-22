Possibly inspired by Delhi government’s experiment with ‘Mohalla clinics’, the Gujarat government, too, has decided to start small health centres in densely populated area of towns and cities.

This decision on the local health centres comes after a series of strictures passed by the High Court regarding Gujarat’s health infra-structure during the past few months of the pandemic. To be called ‘Deen Dayal Clinics’, such centres would operate OPDs in towns and cities with over one [U1] lakh population.

These clinics will operate as OPDs from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Consultations and treatment at these clinics would be free of cost and patients needing hospitalisation will be referred to hospitals too.

The state has asked municipal authorities to identify places to set up clinics that would be started in cooperation with Health Department, municipal corporations and municipalities of smaller towns.