Decomposed body of Awami League Leader found near India-Bangladesh Border in Meghalaya

Authorities in Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills district discovered the decomposed body of Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, a prominent leader of Bangladesh’s Awami League, on August 26.

The body was found in a betel nut plantation, just 1.5 kms from the India-Bangladesh border. Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad confirmed Panna’s identity through a passport found with the remains.

Panna, formerly the general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League and a well-known Awami League leader from Pirojpur district, had gone into hiding following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5.

The body has been transported to Khliehriat Civil Hospital for further investigation and identification. Preliminary reports suggest that Panna may have died of a cardiac arrest while attempting to cross the border.

However, conflicting accounts indicate a possible involvement in a shooting incident with the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB). The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Panna’s death is ongoing.