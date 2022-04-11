Declare ERCP a national project: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged the central government to declare East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) a national project.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “We intend to complete the work on ERCP soon so that 13 districts of East Rajasthan get access to drinking and irrigation water. The state government has so far spent about Rs 1,000 crore on it and has proposed Rs 9,600 crore in this budget.”

Since the state government has limited resources, the project will take 15 years to complete during which its cost will also go up. If the central government gives it a national project status and provides a grant, the work will be completed faster and at a lower cost, he added.

“It is beyond comprehension that if a desert and water-deficient state like Rajasthan does not get the status of a national project, then which state will get it? This is the situation when the Jal Shakti Minister belongs to the state but is not doing anything for it,” said Gehlot while adding a hashtag #ERCP_create national project.