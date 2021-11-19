Today almost a year of farmer’s struggle paid off when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ‘Farm laws’ to be repealed soon.

This historic decision of the centre came today on the eve of Guru Purab. With few backlashes, the decision was mostly met with applause from country leaders and people all around India.

Congress on its official Twitter handle said, “As predicted, three farm laws to be repealed! Our salutes to the grit, determination & courage of our annadatas.”

The party further added, “This is a historic victory for our farmers, our people & our democracy. Congress party will continue to stay committed to the farmers’ cause.”

Home Minister Amit Shah in a series of tweets said, “PM @narendramodi’s announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move. As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours.”

“What is unique about PM @narendramodi Ji’s announcement is that he picked the special day of ‘Guru Purab’ to make this announcement. It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship,” said Amit Shah in a tweet.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh commenting on the development said on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, “Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi Ji for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood.”

Shiromani Akali Dal in a series of tweets said today that “A historic victory of farmers on the historic and sacred day of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab. It’s a defining moment in the history and the greatest event in the history of farmers’ struggles all over the world: Party patron S. Parkash Singh Badal.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too congratulated farmers through a press conference, he said “I congratulate all my framer brother’s on this historic victory, it’s a win of democracy”.