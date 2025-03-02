Death toll in Uttarakhand avalanche rises to 7

The death toll in the Uttarakhand avalanche disaster has risen to seven after rescue teams recovered three more bodies of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers on Sunday.

The victims were buried under a mass of glacier and snow near Mana village, ahead of the Badrinath shrine. One worker remains missing.

According to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Department, the three recovered bodies belonged to BRO workers trapped under the avalanche at Mana.

“The death toll of BRO workers in the Mana avalanche has reached seven, as three more bodies were discovered by rescue teams on Sunday. The deceased workers were from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh,” said Vinod Suman, Secretary, State Disaster Management.

The bodies of all seven victims have been sent for post-mortem to Joshimath, and arrangements will be made to transport them to their respective hometowns.

Suman also confirmed that the condition of 44 rescued workers is stable, and they are recuperating at an Army hospital in Joshimath. However, two critically injured workers were airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh for advanced medical treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Jitendar Singh (Village Gaddaya Nashib Ganj, Rampur district), Manjeet Yadav (Village Sarwan Bhabanipur, Mau district), Alok Yadav (Village Badi Vilai, Akbarpur, Kanpur Dehat district), Ashok Paswan (Village Haswa, Fatehpur district), UttarPradesh.

The other deceased have been identified as Mohender Pal (Village Show, Kangra district), Harmesh Chand (Village Kothar Khurd, Una district), from Himachal Pradesh; and Anil Kumar (Village Bari, Kichha, Udham Singh Nagar district).

The missing worker has been identified as Anil Kumar Singh from Gokuldham Society, Clement Town, Uttarakhand.