Death toll in Nepal earthquake rises to 128, over 100 injured

The death toll rose to 128 and at least 141 people were injured after a strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Nepal in the late hours of Friday, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has left for earthquake-affected areas.

As per reports at 3 am (local time) on Saturday, Jajarkot and West Rukum have suffered the most damage, with 92 deaths in Jajarkot alone, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police of Jajarkot district Santosh Roka, The Kathmandu Post reported. The victims include Nalgad Municipality Deputy Mayor Sarita Singh, Roka said.

As many as 44 people have died and 70 others have been injured in the district’s Ramidanda of the Barekot Rural Municipality, according to the Karnali Province Police, according to The Kathmandu Post report.

More than 55 people have been injured in Jajarkot. Of them, five have been taken to the Karnali Province Hospital in Surkhet while the others have been undergoing treatment at various medical institutes in the district.

Meanwhile, the death toll in West Rukum has reached 36, Deputy Superintendent of Police of West Rukum district Namaraj Bhattarai said citing preliminary data, according to The Kathmandu Post report. As many as 36 people were reported dead in Aathbiskot Municipality and eight others died in Sanibheri Rural Municipality.

The number of those injured in West Rukum has reached 85. Preparations are being made to evacuate one person, who has sustained serious injuries, while the others are receiving treatment at the district hospital, Chaurjahari Hospital, and other health clinics.

Bheri, Nalgad, Kushe, Barekot and Chedagad have been severely hit by the earthquake in Jajarkot district. Chief District Officer Suresh Sunar said all the security forces in the district have been mobilised in the search and rescue work.

Bheri Hospital, Kohalpur Medical College, Nepalgunj Military Hospital and Police Hospital have been made dedicated hospitals. All the heli operators of Nepal have been asked to be on standby and instructions have been given to cancel regular flights and evacuate the injured from earthquake-affected areas to other regions.

Officials have been asked to deploy ambulances at all times near the helipad of Nepalgunj Airport and military barracks.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ expressed grief over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake.

Taking to X, the Nepal Prime Minister’s Office stated, “Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured.”

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded at 6.4 and the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km. The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in several districts of North India including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.