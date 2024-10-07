Death of minor girl in hot dal vessel: NHRC flays unresponsive Odisha administration

Expressing strong displeasure on the unresponsive official attitude over the death of a minor student by falling in a hot dal vessel in July last, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has warned Odisha’s Gajapati District Collector for initiation of an inquiry into the official conduct under relevant section of Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

“Let direction be issued again to the District Magistrate, Gajapati, Odisha, to submit the action taken report in the matter within four weeks falling which the Commission shall be constrained to invoke Section 13 regarding personal appearance before the Commission and Section 16 of Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, to initiate an inquiry into the conduct of concerned officials”, NHRC stated in an order. The NHRC has passed the order acting on the petition filed by lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

The complainant alleged that in a government-run Ashram School in the Gajapati District of the state where a five-year-old girl, the daughter of a lady cook at the school, fell into a cauldron of hot dal and suffered severe burn injuries and died during the treatment. Further, allegations surround the safety measures at the school and the supervision of minors on the premises, prompting concerns about negligence and inadequate safeguards.

Advertisement

The Commission has considered the material placed on record. The matter pertains to alleged death of a 5 year-old girl, the daughter of a lady cook at the school, who fell into a cauldron of hot dal and suffered severe burn injuries leading to her death during the treatment. The Commission took cognizance of the matter on 13 July last and directed the District Magistrate, Gajapati, and the Principal Secretary, Department of Education, Government of Odisha. However, it has not received any response till date despite a reminder dated 14 August 2024.

The complaint revealed that the school officials have violated the protocol of the mid-day meal scheme by not ensuring safety measures at the school and the supervision. Due to non-response by the Government so far, it is still not known about the monetary relief granted to the next of the kin of deceased victim and safety measures to be taken at the school premise to ensure not to recurrence such avoidable accident in the school, the apex rights panel mentioned in the order.