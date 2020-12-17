The farmers protest is getting tragic day by day as another death has been reported from the protesters camp on Thursday.

A farmer protesting near the Delhi-Haryana border died this morning allegedly due to cold.

As per the reports, the farmer was survived by three children of ages 10, 12 and 14.

Yesterday, a 65-year-old farmer has been identified as Baba Ram Singh of Singhra village in Nissing area of Haryana’s Karnal district, committed suicide by shooting himself..

Baba Ram Singh left a suicide note which states that he couldn’t see the ordeal of farmers who are sitting on the outskirts of the national capital protesting against the recently-passed farm laws.

Leaders of the protesting farmers have said that they will ‘make’ the government repeal the three farm laws and asserted that they are ‘determined’ to win.

Farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal, on Tuesday, while talking to journalists at Singhu border, said, “The government is saying ‘we won’t repeal these laws’. We are saying we will make you do it. The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what.”

He further added, “We are not running away from a negotiation but the government has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals.”

Till now, five meetings have taken place between the government led by Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the protesting farmers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also met the farmers but it didn’t yield any results.

Twenty farmers have died since the protest started outside Delhi and the farmer leaders on Tuesday had said that the government is responsible for this and will have to pay.

The farmers have set forth their demands with the government regarding the minimum support price (MSP) system which they feel would leave them to be exploited by corporates. Farmers are agitating against the farm laws passed by the government at the borders of Delhi and have braved tear gas and water cannons.