Day after CPI-M’s clean chit to Kerala CM, Left MLA goes ballistic on him

A day after the CPI-M endorsed the stance taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and decided not to conduct any party-level investigation against his political secretary P Sasi and no immediate action against ADGP Ajith Kumar on the allegations raised against them, CPI-M-backed independent MLA P V Anwar levelled serious allegations against Vijayan.

He even said that if things continue the way they are, the chief minister would be the last Communist chief minister of Kerala.

Addressing a press conference at the guest house at Nilambur in Malappuram, Anvar said the Home Department in the state is a total failure and that the chief minister has no right to oversee it. “The entire police department is being controlled by Ajith Kumar and P Sasi. Minorities and ordinary party workers in this state are being continuously ill-treated by these two individuals,” he said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Vijayan is being controlled by a coterie led by ADGP Ajith Kumar and P Sasi. “If this continues, Pinarayi Vijayan would be the last Communist chief minister of Kerala. The Chief Minister’s Office is sitting on a volcano; it could erupt at any moment,” Anvar warned.

During a press conference on Saturday, Chief Minister Vijayan came out against Anvar. He said Sasi is doing exemplary service. “He cannot do anything that is unlawful,” he added.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure with PV Anvar for constantly making accusations outside the party in the media.