A day after a family of four, including a six-month-old child were killed and their bodies put on fire by unidentified persons in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, none other than a Congress MLA Divya Maderna tweeted, in which she can be heard saying her convoy has been attacked and she feels uncomfortable.

In the video, she is heard saying “I am not safe here. The accused have not been arrested yet. My car has been attacked at 20 places despite the fact that I travelled under police protection. Two days ago, I received a threat. Several police personnel were deployed for my protection. I had stopped my car three kilometres away from the spot and told the SP that I might be attacked. But the SP assured me saying there were proper arrangements. Still, I was attacked.”

The tweet was hardly put out and BJP leader and union minister Piyush Goyal lambasted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan for the law and order situation in the state.

“Shameful!” tweeted Goyal. Even its woman MLA is dangerous under Congress’ Jungleraj in Rajasthan, disregarding the protection of other women.

Others were also quick to attack the Ashok Gehlot government the underlining tone of most of those who reacted to the two incidents said that this will be remembered in the history of Rajasthan as the worst form of governance.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said and its English translation is thus: Every morning, Rajasthan wakes up to a fresh wound. Laxmikant Bhardwaj, a BJP leader questioned Rahul Gandhi through a tweet asking whether such incidents move his soul and spirit?

Mitesh Jain asked Rahul Gandhi through a tweet that Gandhi wants to speak about Manipur but not about Jodhpur.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Rajendra Rathore took on the Gehlot-government saying that under their rule people are being burnt, shot at, and being slit from the throat.

विडम्बना देखिये, जिनकी आँखों के सामने पूरे पूरे परिवार ज़िंदा जलाये जा रहे हैं, जनता की बस में घुस घुस के गोलियां बरस रही हो, दुकानों में घुस के आम नागरिकों के गले कट रहे हैं उनसे इसी तरह के विकृत सोच की उम्मीद की जा सकती है। मौत का मंज़र राजस्थान से ज्यादा कोई नहीं जानता गहलोत… https://t.co/8JWMQG5dXy — Rajendra Rathore (@Rajendra4BJP) July 20, 2023

हर नई सुबह, एक नया जख्म जोधपुर में छः महीने की मासूम के साथ एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों को जलाकर नृशंस हत्या करने की घटना से क्षुब्ध हूँ। आखिर, गहलोत जी प्रतिदिन प्रदेशभर में सरेआम हो रहे अपराधों पर धृतराष्ट्र क्यूं बने हुए हैं? जनता को जवाब दो मुखिया जी!#NahiSahegaRajasthan pic.twitter.com/Tv7D9yZY96 — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) July 19, 2023

ओसियां थाना क्षेत्र के चेराई चौकी के गांव रामनगर में आज सुबह पुनाराम जी बैरड़ सहित एक ही परिवार के चार सदस्यों की निर्मम हत्या कर जला देने की घटना अत्यंत ही हृदय विदारक है। — PP Chaudhary (@ppchaudharybjp) July 19, 2023

कांग्रेस के कूराज में एक परिवार की हत्या कर लाशें जला दी गई , 6 महीने की बच्ची पर भी रहम नहीं आया जोधपुर में 4 लोगों की हत्या और जला देने की घटना , जिसे देख जल्लाद की भी आँखें पथरा जाये , उसे देखकर आपको बैचेनी नहीं होती @RahulGandhi जी pic.twitter.com/2RriQABPCg — Laxmikant bhardwaj (@lkantbhardwaj) July 19, 2023

According to Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav, the attacker has been detained. He has been identified as Pappuram (19), the nephew of the victim family’s chief.

Around 4 am, Pappuram allegedly broke into the victims’ farmhouse and killed Poonaram, the family patriarch, his wife Bhanwari, and their daughter-in-law Dahpu. Poonaram was 60 years old. Bhanwari was 55.

He used an axe to slit the necks of the three members, killing them one at a time as they were sleeping. The bodies were then gathered and burned on fire close to the kitchen, according to Yadav.

मुख्यमंत्री जी सुनिए आपकी पार्टी की महिला विधायक राज्य की कानून-व्यवस्था का सच बता रही हैं! जाने किस सोच और अधिकार से आप मुख्यमंत्री और गृह मंत्री बने हुए हैं? इस्तीफा दीजिए! जरूरी है कि आप इस्तीफा दें। कानून-व्यवस्था की समस्या हल करने का पहला कदम आपका इस्तीफा होना चाहिए।… pic.twitter.com/LP9K8exVp3 — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) July 19, 2023

गहलोत जी, कल जोधपुर में एक पूरे परिवार जिसमें एक 6 साल की मासूम भी शामिल थी उसे जलाए जाने की घटना सामने आई है। बलात्कार के मामले में राजस्थान आपके शासन काल में अव्वल हो चुका है। आपके द्वारा दूसरे राज्य के कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल खड़ा करना वैसा ही है जैसे पाकिस्तान द्वारा शांति… https://t.co/sdKllqnRH2 — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) July 20, 2023

गहलोत जी , आपको नजदीक का दिखाई नहीं दे रहा । कृपया अपने राज्य में हिंसक घटनाओं पर ध्यान दीजिए । कल ही एक परिवार को मासूम सहित जलाकर मार दिया गया । आपकी महिला विधायक कह रही कि वो सुरक्षित नहीं है ।

और आप हैं कि राजनीतिक बयानबाजी के लिए मणिपुर पर ट्वीट कर रहे । कानून व्यवस्था… https://t.co/cRUADqkZyt — 𝐉𝐚𝐲𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐯 (@jviplav) July 20, 2023

Disturbing to observe the events in Manipur but what’s also disturbing is how rapes have been blatantly politicised. BJP govt, Kuki Women: condemnation

TMC govt, Hindu Women: complete silence

Kashmiri Pandit Women: propaganda Tragedy of our times — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) July 20, 2023

6people were burnt to death including 6months old infant in Rajasthan no value of life before any outrage over it happens Manipur 2months old video of violence on women released and made it viral perfect timing perfect narratives

whoever had that video is game changer — Mëëřå🇮🇳 (@imeerage) July 19, 2023

BJP leaders and supporters have expressed their outrage at horrific Manipur incident despite it being ruled by the BJP. While Congress & TMC leaders & supporters stay gleefully silent when similarly horrific incidents regularly happen in Rajasthan & Bengal. That the difference — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 20, 2023

Rahul Gandhi speaks on Manipur violence but is tongue-tied when it comes to Rajasthan horror & Bengal violence. — Mitesh Jain (@MK7786) July 20, 2023