Day 1: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for day amid uproar over Adani, Manipur issues

Proceedings of both the Houses on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament were adjourned till November 27 following disruptions by members of opposition parties who demanded urgent discussions on the issues of bribery allegations levelled against the Adani Group by the US Department of Justice and Manipur violence.

First day of the Third Session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced with the protests by the Congress and other opposition parties, demanding a discussion on Manipur violence and bribery charges against the Adani Group.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid uproar by the opposition parties on various issues. The Lower House will meet again at 11 am on Wednesday.

There will be no session on Tuesday, November 26 – the Constitution Day. A special function will be held to mark the beginning of the year-long celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on Tuesday. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the function at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan or the old Parliament building.

Deputy Speaker Sandhya Ray adjourned the House for the day immediately after the resumption at 12 noon. Earlier, the House was adjourned after tributes were paid to departed members of House.

The Rajya Sabha also began with disruptions. The proceedings resumed after brief disruption, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urging Opposition leaders to maintain peace and follow order in the House.

The upper house was earlier adjourned till 11.45 am, and then later, for the day after the Opposition pressed for a debate on the indictment of Adani by US authorities in a bribery case.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected all 13 notices received under Rule 267 saying they do not conform to the directives of the Chair.

“We are in a very particular period – 75th year of adoption of the Indian Constitution”, he said.

Obituary References were made by the Rajya Sabha Chairman made Obituary References on passing away of former Members of the House.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his customary address to the media before the start of the session, slammed the INDIA bloc for repeatedly disrupting parliamentary proceedings.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Constitution should be kept away from politics.

”The Constitution should be kept away from politics since it remains a social document and a source of social and economic change. The Constitution is our strength. It is our social document. It is because of this Constitution that we have brought about social, and economic changes and have given respect to the deprived, poor and backward people of the society. Today people in the world read the Constitution of India, understand its ideology, and how at that time we exercised the right to vote to all classes, all castes without any discrimination. Therefore, the basic spirit of our Constitution gives us the strength to unite everyone and work together,” he said.

Meanwhile, LoP in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, seeking to suspend today’s scheduled business. ”The suspension would allow for discussion on forming a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate alleged misconduct by the Adani Group.”