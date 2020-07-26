Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday reacting on the political crisis erupted in states due to toppling of the ruling governments, including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, dared the opposition to topple his government in Maharashtra.

He said though it is a ‘three-wheeler’ government, he is firmly in control of its steering wheel.

Thackeray said that his alliance partners – NCP and Congress – are ‘positive’ and the MVA government is benefitting from their experience.

“The future of my government is not in the hands of the opposition. The steering is in my hands. A three-wheeler (auto-rickshaw) is a vehicle of poor people. The other two are sitting behind,” Thackeray said in an interview published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

“Why wait for September-October as is being speculated. Topple the government right now since you get pleasure in toppling. Some people derive pleasure in constructive work while some are happy in destruction. If you feel happy in destruction, go ahead,” he said.

“You say the MVA government is formed against the democratic principles but when you topple it, is it democracy?” he added.

“Show me one leader who has reached the top position in the party which he has defected to. It is all use and throw policy,” he said.

Targeting the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, he said, “A three-wheeler is a vehicle of poor people. If I have to choose between a bullet train and an auto-rickshaw, I will choose the auto-rickshaw. If people don’t want a bullet train, then it will not happen.”

He said MoUs worth Rs 16,000 crore signed recently are in initial stages and more investments are on the anvil.

“If the state requires a bullet train, I would demand a bullet train to connect Mumbai and Nagpur. I would like a bullet train which connects my state capital and the second capital. The feeling of neglect among people of Vidarbha would be wiped out. Just like the Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi corridor, I would be happy with a bullet train,” he said.

