Dalmia Bharat wins ‘Pollution Control Appreciation Award – 2024’ for sustainable mining practices

Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd. (DCBL), a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd., has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Pollution Control Appreciation Award – 2024’ by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) for its exemplary efforts in pollution control and sound management practices at its Lanjiberna Limestone and Dolomite Mines in Odisha.

The award was presented by Odisha’s Minister of Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia. Mr. Om Prakash Rao Khelkar, AED and Head – Mines, received the award on behalf of DCBL.

Senior government officials, including Chief Secretary Sri Manoj Ahuja, IAS, and Additional Chief Secretary Sri Satyabrata Sahu, IAS and other dignitaries were also present during the award ceremony.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Chetan Srivastava, Executive Director of DCBL and Unit Head of Rajgangpur, said, “Sustainability is at the core of our operations at Dalmia Bharat. We are committed to responsible mining, environmental management, and adopting eco-friendly practices such as fuel-efficient machinery and renewable energy. This award reinforces our dedication to environmental stewardship and our commitment to creating a positive impact on both the environment and the communities we serve.”

Dalmia Bharat has been a leader in sustainable mining initiatives at its Lanjiberna mines, employing fuel-efficient Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) to reduce CO2 emissions.

The company claims to have eliminated the need for traditional drilling and blasting methods, embracing non-conventional techniques and adhering to a zero-waste mining policy.

Renewable energy sources like solar power and Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS) have reportedly been integrated into operations, with green fuel accounting for 78 per cent of the company’s energy usage.

Dalmia Bharat also focuses on Water conservation, with the company harvesting 20 lakh cubic meters of rainwater annually.

In efforts to further protect the environment, air quality is rigorously monitored using Automated Air Quality Monitoring Systems (AAQMS), and mass plantation drives are regularly conducted to enhance biodiversity.

The company also promotes environmental awareness through initiatives like Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation Week and World Environment Day.

Dalmia Bharat has also committed to becoming carbon-negative by 2040.