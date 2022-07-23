Follow Us:
Dalai Lama calls global warming real danger to human life

Speaking at the Moravian Church, the Dalai Lama spoke about the global warming that has engulfed Europe and various other countries. He stressed the need for helping each other as a universal responsibility that is very important in the existing scenario.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | July 23, 2022 8:38 pm

Dalai Lama during his inter faith pilgrimage in Leh on Saturday

