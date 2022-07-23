Dalai Lama calls global warming real danger to human life

The Tibetan spiritual and temporal leader, Dalai Lama, on Saturday warned against the increasing global warming that he described as the “real danger to human life” and asked people across the globe to make collective efforts to meet the challenge.

The Dalai Lama, who completed his weeklong isolation during his month-long visit to Leh, started his public engagements this morning by undertaking an interfaith pilgrimage during which he offered prayers at the Jokhang Temple, Jamia Masjid, Shia Mosque and Moravian Church. He was received by religious leaders and common people at these places where he stressed for “oneness among the humanity”. The Dalai Lama had reached Leh on 15 July and was in isolation to acclimatise himself.

Speaking at the Moravian Church, the Dalai Lama spoke about the global warming that has engulfed Europe and various other countries. He stressed the need for helping each other as a universal responsibility that is very important in the existing scenario.

He said scientists have predicted heightened global warming that is quite a serious issue. Whether we come from north, south, east or west we have to face the challenge collectively as “my nation, my country and furthermore my political party” are no longer important and these are small and petty matters.

The entire humanity needs to work towards creating a peaceful world till the time we are alive.

At the Shia Mosque, the Dalai Lama said that his commitment is towards promotion of religious harmony. All religions spread the message of peace and compassion. But unfortunately killings and conflicts were taking place because of different religious faiths. Unfortunately, our neighbouring Afghanistan was witnessing incidents of Shias and Sunnis killing each other.

We should understand that human life begins the same way in all religions and death comes the same way. It would be wonderful if during our lifetime we live with the spirit of oneness.

Giving his own example, the Dalai Lama said; “I was born in north-east Tibet and then became a refugee in India. Nursing the sense of brotherhood and sisterhood, I am very happy in India”.