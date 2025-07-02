Dacoits loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 1 crore from Sarpanch’s house in MP

Armed dacoits broke into the house of a BJP village Sarpanch and decamped with booty worth Rs 1 crore, including jewellery and Rs 50 lakh in cash, in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Alapur village around 1.30 AM.

The miscreants broke into the house of village Sarpanch Manju Yadav. Her husband, Rajkumar Yadav, is also a BJP leader in the area.

The couple was asleep in the house with their two children when the incident occurred.

They later told the police that at least four armed dacoits entered the house, while others kept watch outside. The dacoits held the family at gunpoint and looted Rs 50 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery, and a licensed 12-bore rifle.

The family raised an alarm after the miscreants fled the spot. Other villagers rushed to the house, and the police were also informed.

Police investigations revealed that the dacoits climbed to the roof using an iron ladder they had placed on one side of the house, and then broke in.

Morena SP Sameer Saurabh said a police team, along with fingerprint experts and a dog squad, had reached the house for investigation. He added that a hunt is underway for the miscreants, and they will be arrested soon.