A low-pressure area formed over Arabian sea and Lakshadweep which is likely to further into a cyclonic storm and reach coastal states of Maharashtra and Gujarat next week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

“A low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours,” said Sunitha Devi, in charge of cyclones at IMD.

“It is likely to move nearly northwards and reach near north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by 3rd June,” she added.

The weather bureau further said that the sea condition will be very rough and advised fishermen not to venture the sea till June 4.

It further forecast heavy rainfall over south coastal Maharashtra for June 2 to 4 on north coast on June 2 to 3 and in Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli on June 3 to 5.

Under the influence of likely formation of a low pressure system over Arabian Sea, conditions will become favourable from June 1 for onset of monsoon over Kerala, IMD said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre said that the formation of a low pressure system in Arabian sea and its movement towards Gujarat coast will bring moisture to Delhi-NCR and North West India from June 3.

Two storms are forming over the Arabian Sea, one lies off the African coast and is likely to move over Oman and Yemen, while the other is placed close to India.