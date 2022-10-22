A low-pressure area moved west-northwestward and concentrated into a depression over the north Andaman sea and adjoining south Andaman sea on Saturday morning, the IMD said in its bulletin. The depression will intensify around 1460 km south-southeast of West Bengal’s Sagar Island, and is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm by October 24.

Forecast is that on October 25, it would swipe through the Bangladesh coast, between Tinkona Island and Sandwip.

The weather system moved west-northwestward and concentrated into a depression on October 22, 2022 at 8.30 am, close to west of Andaman Islands, the bulletin said.

“It (the weather system) is expected to move northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by October 23 morning. The system is then very likely to re-curve gradually north-northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by October 24 morning,” the IMD stated.

The name ‘Sitrang’ was proposed by Thailand for the possible cyclonic storm.

To maintain the safety measures, the Odisha government has kept its men and machinery ready as the weatherman predicted heavy rainfall along the state’s coastal districts.

The IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the deep sea area of central Bay of Bengal from Saturday. It also advised them against going along and off Odisha coast and west-central and North Bay of Bengal between October 23 and 26.

Heavy rainfall warning for the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, and Khurda is forecasted by regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said the state government, as part of its preparedness, was in touch with different agencies such as the NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, and Fire Services for rescue operations, if need be.

Jena asserted that the cyclone was likely to move past the Odisha coast, maintaining a distance of around 200 km from Dhamra Port.