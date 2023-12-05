Cyclone Michaung makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh; hundreds evacuated

After wreaking havoc in several coastal towns of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the severe cyclonic storm – Cyclone Michaung – has begun making landfall near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh. The Cyclone Michaung accompanied winds at a speed of more than 90 KM per house and gusting to 110 km per hour.

A tidal wave of 1-1.5 metres is also expected to inundate the low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh. The peak storm surge will be over the coastal districts of Bapatla and Krishna.

According to the Indian Meterological Department (IMD), the current position of the severe cyclonic storm “MICHAUNG” is near latitude 15.45°n and longitude 80.25°e, about 20 km east of Ongole, 50 km south-southwest of Bapatla, 70 km north-northeast of Kavali, 110 km north-northeast of Nellore, and 120 km southwest of Machilipatnam.

The IMD said that the cyclone moved northwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: District officials are on high alert as #CycloneMichuang is anticipated to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam, prompting a series of precautionary measures across the region (Visuals from Vijayawada) pic.twitter.com/IG4bBm6gj7 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal turned into a severe cyclonic storm yesterday and was named Cyclone Michaung. The cyclone brought wrath upon residents of coastal areas in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds uprooted trees and electricity polls.

Several low lying areas were inundated in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, at least eight people are feared dead in rain-related incidents.

Several trains have been cancelled and flight operations were hit due to heavy rains and lighting. Waterlogging was also reported on the runway at Chennai airport.