Cyclone Michaung: Severe cyclonic storm heading towards Andhra; trains cancelled, flight ops hit

Cyclone Michaung latest update: The deep depression over Bay of Bengal has turned into a severe cyclonic storm Michaung and is heading towards Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) said Monday. The Cyclone Michaung is currently swirling over the Bay of Bengal and it is likely to make a landfall off Andhra coast tomorrow.

The cyclone has triggered heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Trees were uprooted and electricity poles fell in several areas across coast Tamil Nadu.

In view of the cyclone, Tamil Nadu government has announced a public holiday in four districts – Chennai, Chengalpattu,Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram. All the schools in Tamil Nadu are also closed today.

Advertisement

The government in Andhra has also put eight districts – Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada – on high alert.

Ahead of Michaung’s landfall, coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh recieved heavy rainfall and a flood like situation occurred in Satyavedu town.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Trees uprooted as strong wind accompanied by heavy rainfall lash Chennai city. (Visuals from Koyambedu area) pic.twitter.com/eZT80AN2B1 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

Evacuations are underway and several teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in the affected districts.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, several areas are inundated and flight operations were hit due to water logging at the airport runway.

Meanwhile, 60 trains have been cancelled so far and the East Coast Railway has called a high-level meeting.

Ashoka Kumar Mishra, CPRO of the East Coast Railway said, “A high-level meeting was called because of the Cyclone Michaung. Everything is being monitored closely. Patrolling is also being conducted and helpline numbers have been issued. Till now 60 trains have been cancelled due to this cyclone.”