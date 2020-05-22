Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kolkata earlier today, conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by super cyclone AMPHAN in West Bengal. He was also accompanied by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following the aerial survey, PM Modi at a review meeting with the chief minister, assured the people of West Bengal that the “entire country stands with them in these difficult times.”

The Central government has also allocated Rs 1000 crore for immediate assistance of West Bengal.

PM Modi further said that a team will be sent by the Central government to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to the cyclonic storm and the current situation of the affected areas.

All aspects relating to rehabilitation and reconstruction will be addressed, the Prime Minister said and added, “We all want West Bengal to move ahead.”

PM Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 2 Lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured.

Dealing with COVID-19 requires social distancing whereas battling the AMPHAN cyclone requires people to move to safer areas, the PM Modi said and praised the chief minister saying that despite these contradictions, “West Bengal under the leadership of Mamata ji is fighting well”.

Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi , Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other officials of the Centre and State attended a review meeting on the devastating Cyclone Amphan. Here are some pictures from the meeting pic.twitter.com/1ExXYcZWdQ — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 22, 2020

For the aerial survey, Central ministers — who hail from Odisha and West Bengal — Dharmendra Pradhan, Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debasree Chaudhuri also accompanied him.

PM Modi’s decision to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone AMPHAN came hours after Mamata Banerjee pitched for central assistance and appealed to the Prime Minister to visit the cyclone-hit areas.

Earlier in the day, he was received by the West Bengal chief minister and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on his arrival at the Kolkata Airport.

The death toll in West Bengal due to cyclone AMPHAN — said to be one of the worst to form over the Bay of Bengal in decades — has climbed to 76, of which 19 are in Kolkata alone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Odisha later in the day.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the entire nation stands with West Bengal and assured “no stone will be left unturned” to help those affected by the devastating cyclone AMPHAN.

“Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy,” he said in a tweet.

“NDRF teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected,” the PM said in another tweet.