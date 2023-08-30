Cyberabad police arrests three snatchers in Telangana’s Hyderabad

The Cyberabad police has apprehended three members of a gang involved in chain snatching and automobile theft cases in Telangana’s Hyderabad.

The police also recovered 17.6 tolas of gold, four bikes, a car and five mobile phones all worth Rs 20 lakh from the possession of the three accused.

According to the police, the three accused were identified as Konireddy Vamshi (21), Sampangi Ashok (21) and E Sairam (22).

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police Shamshabad K Narayana Reddy, the gang was involved in cases registered at Cyberabad, Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar.

In 2022, Vamshi (kingpin of the gang) was arrested by the Cyberabad police for his alleged involvement in eight cases of chain snatchings and sent to jail.

Advertisement

After obtaining bail, Vamshi came out of the prison and formed a gang along with Ashok, Sairam and two others identified as Harishwar and Durga, said the DCP.

“The gang members targeted women going on motorcycles or walking alone on the roads and snatched away their gold chains. Similarly, they identified vehicles parked at isolated places and took them away after breaking the lock,” said K Narayan Reddy.

The trio was caught by the police at Talakondapally crossroads by the Special Operations Team with the help of Talakondpally police.

“The SOT Shamshabad and others collected precise information regarding the hideout of the three accused persons and apprehended them on August 28 at evening hours at Talakondapally X Road PS limits,” said police.

Police further stated that the gang moved in the different villages of the outskirts of Cyberabad, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar districts and isolated areas before committing the robbery.

“Three members of the accused gang have been arrested and two others Harishwar and Durga are absconding.

Efforts are being taken to arrest the two others, and further investigation into the matter is underway, said police.