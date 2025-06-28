Cyber slavery trail: Jharkhand youth trafficked to Southeast Asia for online scams

Jharkhand’s unemployed youth are being trafficked to Southeast Asia and forced to operate high-tech scam centres targeting Indians. CID investigations reveal a chilling nexus of human trafficking and cybercrime stretching from rural Jharkhand to Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and beyond.

At the centre of the scam: Indian SIM cards, local accents, and fake job offers. Victims receive calls from familiar-looking numbers, often in regional languages, lowering their guard. But behind the voice is a foreign cybercriminal, operating from overseas with the help of trafficked Indians.

According to DGP Anurag Gupta, this illusion is key to the fraud. “People believe the caller is from India. That’s how they get trapped,” he said. But the real trap lies overseas. Young men are flown out—via Vietnam—to places like Cambodia and Laos, where passports are seized and scam training begins.

Recruits are taught to build fake social media profiles, pose as financial advisors, and push investment scams through WhatsApp and Instagram. Many are under surveillance, forced to meet daily fraud targets, and unable to return.

CID busted two local agents—Wasim Khan of Giridih and Yamuna Kumar Rana of Koderma—who were recruiting youth for these syndicates. From them, police recovered passports, bank documents, laptops, and visa records. Officials believe many more agents remain active.

To counter the international scale of the racket, Jharkhand Police is upgrading its Pratibimbapp to track foreign-based fraudsters using Indian numbers. “We’re shifting from reactive to proactive policing,” said Gupta. The app aims to expose real locations of cybercriminals operating from abroad but spoofing Indian presence.

Until now, police relied on complaints to 1930 or the national cybercrime portal to act. But with fraud now originating offshore, traditional methods are falling short. Pratibimb, if scaled, could become a national tool in the cybercrime fight.

This isn’t just fraud. It’s forced cyber labour. Young men from Jharkhand are being trafficked, held captive, and used as tools in a booming global scam industry. CID officials call it “digital bonded labour”—slavery in the age of screens.

The trail runs deep. From social media job traps to backroom scam hubs in Phnom Penh and Vientiane, the pipeline is growing. Countries like Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Dubai have become hotbeds—benefiting from weak oversight and visa loopholes.

As the racket spreads, key questions arise: Can one state app tackle a transnational fraud web? Where is the diplomatic pressure to dismantle scam hubs abroad? And how do we protect India’s youth from being exported as cyber pawns?

With local unemployment feeding global crime, Jharkhand is staring at a dangerous export: not labour, but digital fraud run on desperation. And unless the system adapts fast, the calls won’t stop. Only the voices will change.