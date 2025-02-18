Cyber fraudster duping people with promise of higher returns held from Rajasthan

A 40-year-old cyber fraudster, who duped people with the promise of higher returns for their investment, was apprehended by the Delhi Police from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the police said on Tuesday.

The police received a complaint from his victim who stated that he was persuaded by the fraudster to invest a small amount initially for higher returns, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

Advertisement

However, the complainant ended up investing a bigger amount of Rs 8 lakh in multiple transactions but received no returns, he said.

Advertisement

A technical analysis and call details of the fraudster, identified as Rajendra Makwana, led to his arrest from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, said the DCP.

During interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he, along with his accomplices, were operating and managing bank accounts to settle the cheating amount. He used to dupe gullible people and keep the money from it in these accounts. Moreover, he used to sell such accounts to other fraudsters.