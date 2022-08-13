CWG 2022: PM Modi Lauds the contingent for its “historic performance”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Commonwealth contingent at his residence in New Delhi. Prime Minister interacted with all the Players who performed at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

During his speech at the reception, the PM spoke about India’s achievement in the field of Sports.

Narendra Modi added, “In the last few weeks, the country has made two major achievements in the field of sports. Along with the historic performance in the Commonwealth Games, the country has organized Chess Olympiad for the first time.”

PM Narendra Modi further added, “ All of you were competing there, but crores of Indians were performing here. Till late night, your every action, every move was in the eyes of the countrymen. Many people slept with alarms to update your performance.”

Elated to interact with our CWG 2022 contingent. Entire nation is proud of their outstanding achievements. https://t.co/eraViqKcnl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2022

Narendra Modi also spoke about the inclusion of four new sports which added to the medal Tally, “This time we have created a new way of winning in 4 new games as compared to last time. From lawn bowls to athletics, there has been phenomenal performance. With this performance, the interest of youth towards new sports in the country is going to increase a lot.”

The Prime Minister had a special mention and appreciation for the Women sports persons and their achievement in CWG 2022, “Be it Boxing, Judo, Wrestling, the way daughters have dominated, it is amazing.”

Narendra Modi also emphasized, ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ while adding, “You not only give a medal to the country, you not only give an opportunity to celebrate, be proud but also strengthen the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. You inspire the youth of the country to do better not only in sports but also in other sectors.”

Prime Minister also appreciated the athletes who came out from the Khelo India stage, “I am glad that many players who have come out of the Khelo India stage have done exceptionally well this time. The positive effect of TOPS is also being seen. We have to intensify our efforts to discover new talent and take them to the podium.”

Prime Minister asked the athletes to continue with the ‘Meet the Champion’ campaign, “Last time I requested you to encourage children by visiting 75 schools, and educational institutions in the country. Under the ‘Meet the Champion’ campaign, many colleagues have done this work in the midst of engagements. Continue this campaign.”