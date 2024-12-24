CWC in Belagavi to discuss critical issues facing the nation under BJP govt: Venugopal

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Tuesday informed that the upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Karnataka’s Belagavi will deliberate upon the critical challenges facing the nation under the BJP-led government’s rule, including economic inequality, erosion of democracy and attack on Constitutional institutions.

A two-day programme called ‘Nav Satyagrah Baithak’ is being organised by the Congress from 26th December to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s presidency of Congress, in Belagavi.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters along with party leader Jairam Ramesh, Venugopal said, “To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the historic session, we are hosting an extended CWC meeting, Nav Satyagrah, in Belagavi. The CWC meeting will take place in the same venue where Mahatma Gandhi ji assumed the presidency of the Indian National Congress.”

He said a total of almost 200 leaders, including CWC members, permanent invitees, special invitees, central election committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) members, CLP leaders of the state, parliamentary party office bearers, and former chief ministers of the party, will attend the historic session.

“At 2:30 pm on 26th December, the Nav Satyagrah Baithak meeting will start at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. On 27th December, the Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan rally will be held in Belagavi at 11:30 am. Members of Parliament from the Congress party, AICC functionaries, and lakhs of Congress workers will participate in the rally at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar,” the senior Congress leader said.

Venugopal, who is also the Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation, said the CWC meeting will discuss an action plan and programme for the party for the upcoming years, with two resolutions.

“The meeting will deliberate on the critical challenges facing the nation under BJP rule, including economic inequality, erosion of democracy, and attacks on Constitutional institutions. This will be one of the landmark programmes of the Indian National Congress,” he said.

The senior Congress leader said the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has completed all arrangements for the historic session and the city has been decorated for the occasion.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar he said, “The country expects that the Home Minister will apologise.But, they are destroying the value of the Constitution, and undermining the electoral process. We will have a detailed discussion in Belagavi, and there will be follow-up in this issue.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Ramesh said, “The Home Minister should apologise. He should be removed from the Cabinet.”