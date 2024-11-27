Cut in budget will hamper Ladakh development, LG tells finance minister

Faced with a massive Rs.976 crores cut in the capital component of Ladakh’s revised budget, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), on Wednesday, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged her not to reduce the allocation as it would hamper the development of the region.

An official spokesman said that the LG discussed the Centre’s decision to revise the budget allocation for the capital component to UT Ladakh for the current financial year 2024-25 with the finance minister.

He also informed her of the repercussions of the cut which could impact the ongoing development projects, especially the ongoing project works of both the Hill Councils of Leh and Kargil, and hamper the overall development of the region.

Advertisement

The LG requested the finance minister to maintain the status quo of the budget allocation for the capital component to UT Ladakh for the current financial year 2024-25 and not to reduce the budget for the region’s overall development and the timely completion of the ongoing project works.

FM Sitharaman assured the LG that she would look into the matter, the spokesman added.

It is worth mentioning that Ladakh’s Member of Parliament Mohammad Haneefa Jan recently expressed concern over the cut in Ladakh’s revised budget by Rs. 976 crore. In a letter, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central leaders for a strategic reassessment of the reduced allocations to sustain and accelerate the developmental goals in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the LG also met Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju to discuss several minority affairs-related issues concerning the people of Ladakh, including scholarships for students of the UT.