The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today extended till 30 November the relaxations it had announced in the lockdown restrictions on 30 September, with no changes, calling upon citizens to adopt “Covid-19 appropriate behaviour” in their daily routine.

“The essence behind graded re-opening and progressive resumption of activities is to move ahead. However, it does not mean the end of the pandemic,” the MHA said, extending its earlier order.

The MHA has already advised chief secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories that they should endeavour to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour extensively at the grass root level and take measures to enforce the wearing of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, the order said.

The order recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 8th October call for a ‘Jan Andolan’ asking all citizens to follow three mantras ~ wear your mask properly; wash your hands frequently; and maintain safe distance of six feet. Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 30th November, 2020.

Since the first order on lockdown measures by MHA on 24th March 2020, almost all activities have been gradually opened up in areas outside the Containment Zones.

Some activities have been allowed with some restrictions.

These include metro rail; shopping malls; hotels, restaurants and hospitality services; religious places; yoga and training institutes; gymnasiums. In certain activities, states governments have been permitted to take decisions for their re-opening, based on the assessment of the situation. These activities include schools and coaching institutes. In the last order on 30 September, opening of Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity was allowed.