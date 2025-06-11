Curfew partially relaxed in Manipur Valley districts amid easing tensions

In a cautious move signaling a slight easing of tensions in conflict-hit Manipur, the district administrations of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur announced a partial relaxation of the indefinite curfew imposed since June 7.

Authorities confirmed that residents will now be allowed to venture out from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily to procure essential goods and services.

The relaxation follows a comprehensive review of the prevailing law and order situation in the valley districts, which have been under high alert since violent protests erupted over the arrest of Asem Kanan Singh, a senior leader of the Meitei socio-military group Arambai Tenggol.

Singh was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a case linked to the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

The indefinite curfew was imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita on June 7, coinciding with the state government’s decision to suspend mobile internet and data services for five days to curb the spread of misinformation and mobilization via social media platforms.

Even as daily movement is now permitted during daylight hours, restrictions remain stringent.

The authorities continue to enforce a complete bar on movement between 5:00 PM and 5:00 AM.

Additionally, the public is prohibited from assembling in groups of five or more and from carrying weapons, sticks, stones, or explosives in public areas.

Exemptions have been made for government officials, law enforcement personnel, healthcare workers, emergency responders, and employees in essential services, including banking and telecommunications.

Meanwhile, Arambai Tenggol on Tuesday announced a conditional withdrawal of its 10-day statewide shutdown, which was launched on Sunday as a protest against the arrest of its leader and the filing of cases against several members.

The group, however, stated that it would continue its agitation through “democratic means,” without resorting to complete shutdowns or road blockades.

Officials reiterated that the law and order situation continues to be monitored closely, and any breach of the current restrictions could lead to the reimposition of stricter curbs.