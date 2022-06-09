Follow Us:
Curfew imposed in Bhaderwah as communal tension mounts

The deputy commissioner of Doda imposed prohibitory orders in certain localities to prevent further worsening of the situation.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | June 9, 2022 10:08 pm

File Photo/Mohammad Amin War

Curfew was imposed in the Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Thursday evening when communal tension mounted in the area.

Additional DGP Jammu Range, Mukesh Singh warned that anyone taking law their hands will not be spared. Action under the law is being taken.

The situation started becoming tense in the afternoon when a religious leader in his hate speech used threatening language against some members of another community.

Tension was developing in the area for the past two days after an ancient temple in Bhaderwah was desecrated. An SIT has been formed to probe the incident.

