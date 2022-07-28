Curfew clamped in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh; internet suspended

Curfew was clamped and internet services were suspended in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh after the villagers, who were demanding action against suspected cow-slaughterers, clashed with police, official sources said on Thursday.

As per the sources, alleging that a cow was slaughtered on Eid, the villagers had staged a sit-in since July 21 demanding action against the accused. The situation turned sensitive after the agitators were driven out of the protest site on Tuesday.

There was stone pelting and lathicharge in which cops and agitators were injured. Over 40 people were detained by police.

Police officials said that the villagers took out a rally on Wednesday afternoon. As section 144 was imposed in the village, police had to resort to lathi-charge for violation of Section-144.

Also, tear gas shells were lobbed to control the situation. Later, curfew was imposed in two villages — Gandhibari and Chidiyagandhi — of the district. Internet services were also suspended here.

During the lathi-charge and stone pelting between police and the agitators, Bhirani SHO Omprakash Suthar was hit on head, while another villager was also injured. District collector Nathmal Didel reached the location and additional forces were called from several nearby police stations and police lines and deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, curfew has been clamped and internet services will remained suspended till further orders in Bhadra tehsil of Hanumangarh district, said officials from collector’s office.

On previous occasions, internet services were suspended in different parts of the desert state after communal tension erupted in Karauli, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh as well as after the recent beheading of Kanhaiyalal.