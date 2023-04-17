Cultural security is as important as border security: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday stressed the need to ensure ‘cultural security’, describing it as equally essential as security of the borders and other aspects such as food, energy, environment, cyber and space.

He asserted that the government was laying emphasis on cultural security and special attention was being paid to maintaining the country’s cultural unity.

Addressing the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam at Somnath in Gujarat, Rajnath said India has ushered in an era of a cultural renaissance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government, he said, was taking a number of steps to connect the people with the nation’s centuries-old traditions and cultures, adding that India’s deep-rooted traditions depict strength and unity, providing the ability and capability to withstand any challenge.

He termed the event – a confluence of Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu – as a celebration of India’s cultural unity and a shining example of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’.

On the cultural connection between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu, Rajnath stated that the ties date back more than a thousand years.

“Saurashtra was attacked several times by foreign invaders around the eleventh century. It was that period when a large number of people from Saurashtra migrated to South India. During that time the people of Tamil Nadu welcomed them and helped in starting a new life,” he said.

He gave numerous examples of the centuries-old connection between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu, describing it as one of the shining chapters of a unified India.