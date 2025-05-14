CUJ, ICAR-IIAB pact to drive innovation and build knowledge economy in Jharkhand

In a significant step towards transforming Jharkhand into a regional hub for scientific innovation and agricultural biotechnology, the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – Indian Institute of Agricultural Biotechnology (IIAB), Ranchi.

The agreement, facilitated by CUJ’s Department of Life Sciences, establishes a long-term collaborative framework enabling all science, technology, and engineering departments of the university to engage with ICAR-IIAB. The MoU envisions joint academic programmes, research projects, and the shared use of state-of-the-art laboratories and instrumentation facilities. It also opens opportunities for CUJ students to access internships, training, and high-end research infrastructure—an important move towards bridging classroom learning with real-world scientific practice.

Vice Chancellor-in-Charge, Prof. K. B. Panda, congratulated the stakeholders and acknowledged the leadership of CUJ Vice Chancellor Prof. Kshiti Bhusan Das in guiding this partnership. He emphasised that “the university works for the students and through contributing to their life, it builds the future.” Stressing that such MoUs must go beyond symbolic value, he expressed confidence that this collaboration would play a crucial role in driving the region and the nation towards a knowledge-based economy.

Echoing similar optimism, ICAR-IIAB Director Prof. Sujay Rakshit said the pandemic has demonstrated the interconnectedness of institutions and disciplines. “After COVID-19, we realised that all disciplines and institutions are interlinked. Collaborative work is no longer optional; it’s essential.” He noted that this partnership marks a turning point in Jharkhand’s scientific journey, where two national-level institutions are joining forces to address shared challenges and harness untapped opportunities.

Registrar of CUJ, Shri K. K. Rao, who formally exchanged the MoU document with Prof. Rakshit, called the collaboration a model of resource optimisation. “When two prestigious institutions collaborate, it helps prevent duplication of resources. It makes research more cost-effective and impact-driven,” he said. His remarks reflected a broader policy imperative in Indian academia: leveraging synergy for efficiency and outcomes.

From the students’ perspective, the agreement is especially promising. It offers access to advanced research environments and mentorship from some of the country’s leading scientists. Prof. Arun Kumar Padhi, Dean of Research and Development, described the move as a gateway to empower students and young researchers. Prof. Manoj Kumar, Dean of Academic Affairs, added that such institutional linkages enhance the academic ecosystem by fostering interdisciplinary and industry-relevant research.

The significance of this collaboration extends beyond academia. In a state like Jharkhand, where agriculture remains a primary livelihood, the convergence of life sciences and agricultural biotechnology could catalyse innovations in sustainable farming, climate resilience, and food security. The potential for high-impact, ground-level applications makes this MoU a timely and strategic intervention.

Key academic and administrative figures attended the signing ceremony. Representing ICAR-IIAB were Director Prof. Sujay Rakshit, Chief Scientist Dr. Biplab Sarkar, and Dr. Ramya. From CUJ, attendees included Vice Chancellor-in-Charge Prof. K. B. Panda, Registrar Shri K. K. Rao, Prof. Arun Kumar Padhi, Prof. Manoj Kumar, Prof. Sarang Medhekar, Prof. D. B. Lata, Prof. B. B. Mishra, Prof. Ashish Sachan, Dr. P. K. Parida, Dr. Praveen Sharma, Dr. Anil Kumar, and Dr. Sudarshan Yadav.

As CUJ continues to expand its network of academic partnerships, this MoU stands out for its vision and functionality. It reflects an evolving approach to higher education—one that is rooted in collaboration, committed to innovation, and aligned with national aspirations for a robust knowledge economy.