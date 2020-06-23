CTET admit card 2020: Candidates applied for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination 2020 don’t need to wait much for their CTET admit card 2020. As per the updates, CTET admit card 2020 will soon be released on the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.

CBSE has made an announcement that the CTET examination will take place on July 5, 2020 in 110 cities across the country. CTET examination is conducted under the guidance of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Once the CTET admit card 2020 has been released on the official website then the candidates need to follow few steps by visiting the official website and entering the required information in the blank space.

How to get CTET admit card 2020?

– Log on to the CTET official website i.e. ctet.nic.in

– Click on the tab “CTET July admit card 2020”.

– A new window will open and candidate need to enter the asked details including registration number, date of birth, password.

– Submit the details online and CTET admit card will be available on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the CTET admit card 2020 and save a digital copy of the admit card for record. At the time of examination candidates need to carry a copy of admit card for entering the examination hall.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website, some of the candidates may face technical issue in reaching the CTET admit card website. In such case candidates are advised to stay calm and try to get connected with the website in a short interval of time.

