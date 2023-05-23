Chennai Super Kings have now qualified for the finals of the 2023. They will play the winner of the last qualifier; any of the three remaining teams Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans are eligible to play in the finals.

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in the first qualifier of the 2023 Indian Premier League IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

Chennai Super Kings after losing the toss were asked to bat by the skipper of the Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya. They put on 172 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. CSK had a smooth beginning to its innings with the opening pair putting on 87 runs. Chasing the score Gujarat Titans collapsed for 157 for the loss of nine wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the first to get out but after scoring 60 of 44 balls. He was caught by Miller of Mohit’s bowling. Shivam Dube today got out cheaply scoring one of three. He was bowled by Noor Ahmed.

However, CSK slowed down and were barely 99 at the end of 13 overs with both Rahane and Conway struggling for big hits. Conway was out to Mohammad Shami. He made 40 of 34 balls. Rahane and Rayudu did try to stabilise the innings before both walked back to the pavilion. But it was Dhoni’s dismissal for just 1 run which made the whole stadium go silent.

It was Ravindra Jadeja who made 22 off 15 runs towards the end and took the team’s total to 172 on a pitch which looked like where the team batting first could have scored about 185.

While chasing Gujarat Titans were 100 for the loss of six wickets with most of the contribution coming from Shubman Gill’s bat but his inning was not as electrifying as one expects. He made 42 off 38 balls. His opening partner Wriddhiman Saha made 12 off 11 balls while the skipper Hardik Pandya made eight runs off seven balls.

Rashid Khan did try to revive the GT chances but got out after playing a brave inning of 30 runs off 16 balls.