CRPF officer killed in terror attack

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was on Sunday killed in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The killed officer has been identified as assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar.

Police said that terrorists fired upon a checkpoint party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from a nearby apple orchard seriously injuring ASI Vinod Kumar.

He was shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed. The area has been cordoned off and search for terrorists is in progress.

The attack has come within a week of terrorists gunning down an ASI of J&K Police and injuring two cops in Srinagar.