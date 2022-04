CRPF jawan killed another injured in Srinagar, four non-Kashmiri civilians injured in terrorist attacks in Pulwama

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of 132 battalions was killed and another injured on Monday afternoon when terrorists fired at them in the heart of Srinagar.

The attack on the CRPF team came shortly after terrorists shot and injured two Bihari labourers in Pulwama.

The CRPF jawans were attacked in the Maisuma locality near Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar. One of the injured CRPF troopers succumbed while being shifted to the SMHS hospital.

These attacks have come within a couple of hours of terrorists in Pulwama shooting and injuring two persons from Punjab. Besides the killing of a CRPF personnel and injury to another jawan, four civilians have been attacked and injured by terrorists in less than 18 hours in Kashmir.

Reports said that the two CRPF men were fired upon by terrorists at Maisuma near the Dar building.

Search has been launched to nab the terrorists involved in the attack.

Pakistan backed terrorists on Monday afternoon also shot and injured two Bihari labourers in the Lajoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The attack comes after terrorists shot and injured two poultry transporters from Punjab on Sunday evening.

Terrorists indulging in targeted attacks on outsiders was a worrying factor as the valley was witnessing the arrival of a large number of tourists.

Today is the second attack by terrorists on non-locals in less than 18 hours in the Pulwama district.

“Terrorists opened fire on Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar, at Lajoora in Pulwama district Monday afternoon,” police said.

The two injured men were rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited.

Terrorists on Sunday evening shot and injured two poultry transporters of Punjab in the Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama.

The terror attack reportedly came at about 7:15 pm in which Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh — both residents of Pathankot (Punjab) were injured. They were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama wherefrom Surinder was referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar.

The terrorists indulged in the attack on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. Locals shifted the two injured to the hospital.

Surinder had a bullet injury near the chest while Dheeraj was shot in the leg.

The locality was sealed by security forces and a search was launched for terrorists involved in the attack.

Several cases of targeted killing of non-Kashmiri labourers, police officials and civilians by hybrid terrorists have been reported in the past few months.

Reacting to the attack on CRPF personnel, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted; “Condemn attack on CRPF personnel in Maisuma this afternoon. This senseless violence doesn’t yield anything apart from inflicting miseries on the innocent families of those killed. My condolences to the family and prayers for the injured”.