CRPF jawan dies, four others injured as Boloro overturns

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died while four others were seriously injured when their jeep overturned during a patrolling sortie in the naxal-infested Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

According to information, the jawans of the D Company of the 7th Battalion of CRPF went out on a patrol task in a Bolero jeep in the morning. The jeep hit a tree and overturned near Kudan village in the Machurda area of Balaghat.

Identified as Tarkeshwar T (22), the jawan died on the spot while four of his colleagues sustained grievous injuries.

The injured personnel were identified as Inspector Umesh (30), ASI Yadunandan Paswan (57), ASI Birju Das (44), and Rakesh (30), another jawan.

All the injured were rushed to a hospital in Gondia in neighbouring Maharashtra state.

The deceased jawan belonged to Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh.