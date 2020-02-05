A CRPF personnel died while two terrorists got killed in a brief encounter in Shalteng area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday morning. According to sources, the motorcycle-borne terrorists fired on a CRPF patrol party and killed one CRPF man. The CRPF retaliated by shooting down both the militants.

“It was a prompt response by the CRPF in which both the militants were gunned down,” Ravi Deep Shahi, IG CRPF, Srinagar circle was quoted by news agency IANS as saying.

Reinforcements have reached the spot and senior officers have reached the site.

According to the CRPF the identity of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. The search operation has also been started.

Last week on January 31 as well, 3 terrorists were killed in a gun-fight between the terrorists and police leaving the policeman injured and all the three terrorists killed.

A policeman with his alert and timely action averted a major tragedy as he uncovered a cavity inside a truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway, ferrying three armed Jaish-e–Mohammed(JeM) terrorists, police said.

The spotting of cavity by the cop led to encounter between the terrorists and police.

Last month, Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested five operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed from Srinagar who were involved in grenade attack on security forces.