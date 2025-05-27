CRPF DG reviews security preparedness for Amarnath Yatra during Srinagar visit

Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), GP Singh, visited Srinagar on Tuesday to review the operational preparedness of the Force for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

The DG, who is on a three-day visit to the Valley, proceeded to the 181 Battalion, CRPF, at Charar-e-Sharif shortly after landing in Srinagar.

He was accompanied by senior officers including Vitul Kumar, SDG (Operations); Rajesh Kumar, ADG, J&K Zone; Vineet Brij Lal, IG; Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG; and Mitesh Jain, IG.

The team inspected the 181 Battalion and held discussions with ground commanders on the prevailing security scenario and operational preparedness.

In addition to assessing the overall security situation, the DG’s visit is focused on evaluating the Force’s readiness for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.

The DG also interacted with the Jawans during a Sainik Sammelan, addressing their concerns and grievances.

In his address, he praised the personnel for their unwavering dedication to duty and service to the nation. He expressed confidence that the Force would continue to serve the country with zeal and valour.

Later, the DG held a detailed conference with Range DIGs and Commanding Officers of the 47 battalions deployed in the Valley.

The meeting lasted over three hours and centered on coordination, logistics, and security strategies for the upcoming pilgrimage.

